Which Mariners players are born outside the USA? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to complete each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can achieve an immaculate score daily.

On Monday, Oct. 23, one grid requires fans to guess which Seattle Mariners player was born outside the USA. One player who ticks both categories is Felix Hernandez.

Hernandez was born on April 8, 1986, in Valencia, Venezuela. He played his entire MLB career with the Mariners from 2005 to 2019.

Across 15 years in the Majors, Hernandez racked up 2,524 strikeouts with a 169–136 record. He earned six All-Star honors and won the Cy Young Award in 2010.

In Aug. 2023, Hernandez was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 23: Other Mariners players who are born outside the USA

Franklin Gutierrez

Gutierrez was born on Feb. 21, 1983 in Caracas, Venezuela. He played with the Seattle Mariners from 2009 to 2013 and from 2015 to 2016. The outfielder also won the Gold Glove Award in 2010.

Gutierrez also played for the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers during his MLB career. He ended his career with 97 home runs and 361 RBIs.

Ichiro Suzuki

Suzuki was born on Oct. 22, 1973, in Aichi, Japan. He played with the Mariners from 2001 to 2012 and from 2018 to 2019.

Across his career in the Majors, Suzuki earned 10 All-Star honors and won 10 Gold Glove Awards. He also won the AL MVP award in 2001.

Players can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.