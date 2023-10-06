Which Mariners players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 6 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Seattle Mariners player has recorded more than 100 RBI in a season.

Interestingly, Raul Ibanez is a name that fits the bill. The left fielder played had three separate stints with the Mariners from 1996 to 2000, 2004 to 2008 and for one more season in 2013.

Ibanez recorded an impressive 110 RBI in the 2008 season while playing for Seattle.

Across his 19-year MLB career, Ibanez finished with 2,034 hits and 305 home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 6: Other Mariners players who have more than 100 RBI seasons

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 6

Robinson Cano

Cano played five seasons with the Seattle Mariners from 2014 to 2018. He finished the 2016 season with 103 RBI.

Cano is an eight-time All-Star and has won five Silver Slugger awards. He also helped the World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009.

Julio Rodriguez

Rodriguez is the most recent Mariners player to cross the 100 RBI mark in a season. He achieved the feat in the 2023 campaign but Seattle finished third in the AL West and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Rodriguez has already earned two All-Star honors since making his MLB debut for the Mariners in 2022. He also won the Silver Slugger Award last year.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.