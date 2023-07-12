Which Mariners players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 12 version is out. Today’s grid features the Seattle Mariners in the second vertical grid, while the Rookie of the Year is in the third row.

Therefore, the correct answer to this cross-section will be the names of Mariners players who have won the Rookie of the Year award. Many Mariners players have won the Rookie of the Year award, one of them being Julio Rodriguez.

Julio Rodriguez started his Major League journey on Opening Day, Apr. 8, 2022. In May and June that year, he was awarded the American League Rookie of the Month.

He's the sixth Mariner rookie to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. In the 2022 Home Run Derby, he came second, behind Juan Soto, hitting 81 home runs across three rounds.

On Aug. 23, Rodriguez hit his 20th home run in 2022, placing him sixth in the list of Mariners players to join the 20-20 club. He became the fourth MLB playe to do so in the debut season, and it wasn’t long before he joined the 25-25 club on September 14.

Owing to his spectacular performance, the Mariners offered him a contract extension of 14 years amounting to near $400 million. Being only 21, Rodriguez is a qualified batter to have won the Silver Slugger Award and AL Rookie of the Year Awars.

Rodriguez became the fastest player in Mariners history, on Apr. 7, 2023, to have 30 home runs in 140 games. On Jul. 10, he hit 41 homers in the first round of the Home Run Derby, breaking the record for most HRs in a single round.

Apart from Julio Rodriguez, other Mariners players to have the Rookie of the Year award include Kyle Lewis, Ichiro Suzuki, Kazuhiro Sasaki and Alvin Davis.

Other MLB Mariners players who have won Rookie of the Year award

Another Mariners player who has won Rookie of the Year is Kyle Lewis. He was promoted to the Major Leagues on Sept. 10, 2019. On his debut night, Lewis hit his first MLB home run.

In 2020, Lewis became the first Mariners player since 2002 yo be selected for the American League Rookie of the Year. He ended the season with a .262/.364/.437 slash line, 11 home runs and 28 RBIs across 206 at bats.

