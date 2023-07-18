Which Mariners players have won the Silver Slugger Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features Silver Slugger winners and players who have played for the Seattle Mariners.

Here's a look at the correct answers to the July 18 edition of the game:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a Silver Slugger winner while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Seattle Mariners. Thus, the correct answer is the name of a player who won the Silver Slugger Award while playing for the Mariners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While there have been a total of seven players who have won a Silver Slugger while playing for the Seattle Mariners, the most recent player to achieve the feat was Julio Rodriguez in 2022.

The Dominican outfielder won the award in his rookie MLB season, also bagging the AL Rookie of the Year in the same year.

Cam @Camd3n_10



AL Rookie of the Year

Only Rookie All-Star (of 2022)

AL Silver Slugger

20/20 Club

25/25 Club



This kid is just getting started. #JulioROTY Julio Rodriguez's 2022 Season.AL Rookie of the YearOnly Rookie All-Star (of 2022)AL Silver Slugger20/20 Club25/25 ClubThis kid is just getting started. #SeaUsRise

Seattle Mariners ON Tap @MarinersONtap INSANE what 2001 Ichiro Suzuki did in his first year in the MLB with the Mariners:



• AL Rookie of the Year

• Batting title (.350 AVG)

• Silver Slugger

• Gold Glove

• MVP

• MLB Record 116 Wins

Other Seattle Mariners players to win a Silver Slugger

While Julio Rodriguez is the most recent Seattle Mariners player to bag a Silver Slugger, one of the biggest names to have achieved the feat is Ichiro Suzuki.

The Japanese legend played for the Mariners for 12 years and won the Silver Slugger Award three times during that period.

Other MLB players who have also won the award while playing for the Seattle outfit include Edgar Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault