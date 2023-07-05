Which Mets players have had a .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 5

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the world as more and more baseball fans are taken in by the game. It is a game that tests the player's knowledge of baseball and its teams and players and is reset every day with a new challenge.

The objective of the game is to guess nine correct answers to fill up the grid based on the clues provided along the side of the grid. A player gets only nine guesses, which means that even one wrong answer would result in an imperfect score.

For July 5, the second clue along the vertical plane is the New York Mets while the last clue along the horizontal plane is a .300+ batting average. Thus, the corresponding grid should contain the name of a Mets player who has completed a single season with a batting average that is above .300.

While there have been several players in the history of the New York Mets who have completed the feat, it was most recently achieved by Jeff McNeil in 2022. McNeil is a utility player who has signed a four-year contract with the Mets ahead of the 2023 season.

He finished the 2022 season as the MLB batting champion and became the first Mets player to lead the MLB batting statistics. Notably, McNeil has completed the feat twice before in 2019 and 2020.

Other correct answers to the clues include John Olerud (1998), David Wright (2005-2008), Dominic Smith (2020) and Jose Reyes (2011).

Other New York Mets players who ended an MLB season with a .300+ batting average

The highest batting average achieved by a New York Mets player was in 1998 when John Olerud ended the MLB season with a .354 batting average to put himself in the history books.

Since then, several players have ended a season with a .300+ batting average, including Jose Reyes in 2011, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith in 2020.

However, Jeff McNeil remains the only current Mets player to have achieved the feat a total of three times in his career.

