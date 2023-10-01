Which Mets players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1

Today, the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics are featured on the MLB Immaculate Grid. These two teams have not had a ton of crossover given that they are on opposite coasts of the United States and in opposite leagues. Nevertheless, there are plenty of potential answers here, 102 of them to be exact. Fortunately, you only need to name one of them to move on.

Bartolo Colon usually qualifies for most MLB Immaculate Grid sections since he played for almost half the league. In 2012 and 2013, he spent his time with the Athletics. For the following three years, he was on the Mets. At the time of writing, just 4% of players had written him in.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1: Which Mets players have also played for the Athletics?

Here are some other players who've been on both of these MLB franchises during their playing career:

Jerry Blevins (2015-2018 with NYM, 2007-2013 with OAK)

Yoenis Cespedes (2015-2020 with NYM, 2012-2014 with OAK)

Rickey Henderson (1999-2000 with NYM, 1979-1998 with OAK)

Starling Marte (2022-2023 with NYM, 2021 with OAK)

Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who is currently with the Toronto Blue Jays, was a member of the Mets last season. Before that, he spent a long time with the Athletics.

Chris Bassitt played for the Mets and Athletics

Mark Canha did the same, but in different years. He and Bassitt were both 2022 Mets and before that both on the Athletics. The outfielder is still with the Mets in present day, though.

