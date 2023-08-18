Which Mets players have also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 138th puzzle on Friday, Aug. 18. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which New York Mets player has also donned the jersey of the Milwaukee Brewers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, there have been a total of 133 players who have played for both the New York outfit and Milwuakee. One of the most recent names to have featured for both teams is Mark Canha.

Canha signed for the Mets in November 2021 on a two-year contract. He played the entire 2022 season with New York but was traded to the Brewers earlier this year in July.

The baseman has already featured in 14 games for Milwaukee, smashing one home run in 47 at-bats with a .213 batting average.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 18: Other Mets players who have also played for Brewers

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

Nori Aoki

Aoki played two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers after joining the team in 2012, smashing 18 home runs in 1,118 at-bats. He also played 102 games for the New York Mets in 2017.

Eduardo Escobar

Escobar played the 2021 MLB campaign with the Brewers. He then joined the Mets the following year and played just under two seasons with the New York-based franchise.

Mike Cameron

Cameron signed for the Mets in 2004 and had a two-year stint with the team, recording 42 homers in 801 at-bats. He then spent two seasons with the Brewers and smashed 49 home runs in 269 games.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.