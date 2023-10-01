Which Mets players have also played for the Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1 

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for errors.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 1 edition of the game requires fans to guess which New York Mets player has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals. Interestingly, there are 138 players who have donned the jersey for both teams.

One player who ticks both categories is Carlos Beltran.

Beltran played just under seven seasons with the New York Mets from 2005 to 2011. He played 839 games for them and hit 149 home runs.

In 2012, Beltran joined the St. Louis Cardinals and played two seasons with them. He featured in 296 games and hit 56 home runs.

Beltran earned nine All-Star honors during his career in the MLB. He also won the World Series title in 2017.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 1: Other Mets players who have also played for the Cardinals

Tommy Pham

Pham played with the St. Louis Cardinals for just under five seasons from 2014 to 2018. He played 362 games and hit 51 home runs during his time in St. Louis.

He had a brief stint with the New York Mets in 2023. The outfielder recorded 10 home runs in 79 games for the New York outfit before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks before the Aug.1 trade deadline.

Marlon Anderson

Anderson played one season with the Cardinals in 2004. He featured in 113 games and hit six home runs for them.

Anderson also had two stints with the Mets. He played one season with them in 2005 and returned for three more years in 2007. The baseman played 257 games in total for the New York side and hit 11 home runs.

Fans can use any of the above mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.