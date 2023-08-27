Which Mets players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 27 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 147th puzzle on Sunday, Aug. 27. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which New York Mets player has also donned the Seattle Mariners jersey.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 111 players who have played for both teams. One of the more recent players who ticks both categories is Nori Aoki.

Aoki played one season with the Seattle Mariners in 2016. He featured in 118 games for the franchise and smashed four home runs in 417 at-bats with an impressive .283 batting average.

In September 2017, Aoki joined the New York Mets. He played 27 games for the New York-based team before returning to Japan to play with the NPB's Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 27: Other Mets players who have also played for the Mariners

Robinson Cano

Cano joined the Seattle Mariners in 2014 and played five years with the team. He played 704 games and smashed 107 home runs.

In 2019, Cano signed for the New York Mets. He played two years with the team before returning for a brief spell in 2022. The baseman featured in 168 games and blasted 24 home runs during his time with the Mets.

Edwin Diaz

Diaz made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2016. He played three seasons with the team, playing 188 games. He was the AL saves leader in 2018.

In 2019, Diaz joined the Mets. The 29-year-old has made 216 appearances for the Mets thus far but is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.