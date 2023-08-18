Which Mets players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer on the Aug. 18 edition of the game requires fans to guess which New York Mets player has also suited up for the Washington Nationals.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 142 players who have played for both the New York outfit and Washington. One of the most prominent names to have featured for both teams is Asdrubal Cabrera.

Cabrera played one season with the Nationals in 2014. He returned to the franchise in 2019 and helped the team win the World Series that year before leaving in 2020.

Moreover, Cabrera had a three-year sojourn with the Mets after signing for them in 2016.

The two-time All-Star is currently a free agent as of 2023. Cabrera played his last MLB game in 2021 for the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 18: Other Mets players who have also played for the Nationals

Former New York Mets star Endy Chavez

Endy Chavez

Chavez joined the Washington Nationals in 2002 and spent four years with team. He then signed for the New York Mets in 2006 and played with the franchise for three seasons.

Ryan Church

Church made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2004. He spent four seasons with the team before joining the Mets on a two-year deal in 2008.

Fans have the choice to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the second column.