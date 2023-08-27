Which Mets players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 27 

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox find themselves intersecting on the MLB Immaculate Grid for August 27. That means those who want to complete it today will need to name a player who joined both of these franchises.

Chris Bassitt qualifies here, as the Toronto Blue Jays ace played for the Mets last season, and in 2014, he was on the White Sox. He is an extremely rare example, as only 0.3% of people used him at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 27: Which Mets players have also played for the White Sox?

Here are some other players who suited up for both the Mets and White Sox:

Bobby Bonilla (1992-1999 with NYM, 1986 with CWS)

Eduardo Escobar (2022-2023 with NYM, 2011-2012 with CWS)

Bartolo Colon (2014-2016 with NYM, 2003-2009 with CWS)

Billy Hamilton (2020 with NYM, 2021-2023 with CWS)

Austin Jackson (2018 with NYM, 2016 with CWS)

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar is another good answer. He was with the Mets in 2002, and in 2003 he was traded from them to the White Sox, where he would again play in 2004 before retiring.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. Their database can tell you every single player who ever played for both the Mets and White Sox. This can help you find the rarest answer to lower your score.