Which Mets players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18

Players from the New York Mets that have recorded 100+ RBI in a season are on the MLB Immaculate Grid for August 18.

The Immaculate Grid measures participants' familiarity with baseball's past, team rosters, and player connections in a 3x3 format.

There are several other players from the New York Mets who have achieved 100+ RBI in a season. One of the players to do it was Pete Alonso for the New York Mets in 2019 and 2022. The first baseman finished the year with 120 RBIs in 2019 and 131 in 2022.

MLB Immaculate Grid, August 18: Other Mets players who have recorded 100+ RBI in a season

Mike Piazza

Here's a list of other players apart from Pete Alonso who have recorded 100+ RBI in a season:

Mike Piazza (1999): with an impressive total of 124 RBI, Piazza showed his hitting capability, settling his place as an exceptional player in the Mets lineup during the 1999 season.

Robin Ventura (1999): An important part of the 1999 Mets lineup, Ventura scored 120 RBI solidifying his pivotal role in driving runs across the plate, making him a positive asset during that campaign.

Bernard Gilkey (1996): Gilkey's year was denoted by his exceptional total of 117 RBI, and in the year 1996, he contributed significantly to the team's offensive side.

Howard Johnson (1991): Johnson's 117 RBI in the 1991 season showcased his place as a run-producer, marking his capability to create a significant impact in the game.

Carlos Beltran (2006): Beltran' scored 116 RBI, creating his reputation as a key supporter of the team's offensive output during the 2006 season.

David Wright (2006): with Beltran, Wright also made 116 RBI in 2006, forming a captivating duo that increased the Mets' offense and left a strong impression on the team's performance that year.