Which Milwaukee Brewers players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe as baseball fans tune in daily to test their knowledge of the game.

Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 25 edition of the game:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 200+ hits season, while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Milwaukee Brewers. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a Brewers player who has had a 200+ hits season in the MLB.

There are only four players in the entire history of the Brewers who have had a 200+ hits season, the most recent among them being Ryan Braun in 2009. The left fielder spent his entire major league career with the Milwaukee team from 2007 to 2020, winning the Rookie of the Year as well as the NL MVP awards during that time.

In the 2009 season, Braun finished with 203 hits to become the fourth player to cross the 200+ mark in franchise history.

The other three Brewers players to have done so, and would thus also be a correct answer to the grid, are Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper and Robin Yount.

Best of Pro Sports @pro_sports_best

- 6x All-Star

- 5x Silver Slugger

- 2x 30-30 club

- 2x NL SLG leader

- 2x NL OPS leader

- 2007 NL ROY

- 2009 MLB Hits (203) leader

- 2011 NL MVP

- 2012 NL HR (41) leader Ryan Braun's career resume:- 6x All-Star- 5x Silver Slugger- 2x 30-30 club- 2x NL SLG leader- 2x NL OPS leader- 2007 NL ROY- 2009 MLB Hits (203) leader- 2011 NL MVP- 2012 NL HR (41) leader twitter.com/Brewers/status…

The Barrel Milwaukee @thebarrelmke

- 11 years w/ Brewers

- 5x All-Star, 3x Silver Slugger, 2x Gold Glove

- Ranks 4th in franchise history in WAR, Runs, Hits, TB

- 3rd in BA, 5th in Games, 6th in HR

- Hit the biggest single in Brewers' history pic.twitter.com/nx9kAWtCKW Happy birthday to former Brewer and franchise icon Cecil Cooper!- 11 years w/ Brewers- 5x All-Star, 3x Silver Slugger, 2x Gold Glove- Ranks 4th in franchise history in WAR, Runs, Hits, TB- 3rd in BA, 5th in Games, 6th in HR- Hit the biggest single in Brewers' history

Other Milwaukee Brewers players who have had 200+ hits in a single season in the MLB

Cecil Cooper is perhaps the most notable Milwaukee Brewers player who played in the MLB in the 1980s and achieved the feat not once, but thrice. The first baseman joined the Brewers from the Red Sox in 1977 and went on to have three 200+ hits seasons in 1980, 1982 and 1983.

He also holds the franchise record for the highest number of hits in a season with 219.

