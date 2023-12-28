Which MLB player did Alix Earle date? Examining the quick romance between TikTok sensation and ex-Yankee

With over 6 million followers across her various social media channels, Alix Earle has become one of the most widely known and followed influencers of today. As such, fans are always eager for a glimpse into her personal life.

Born in New Jersey, Earle's online success came at an early age. She first began to post videos on TikTok during her freshman year at the University of Miami. Known as "It Girl", Alix Earle's videos have contained everything from style and outfits to makeup routines.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Alix Earle shares a picture of both her licenses from age 17 - 22 & talks about how drastically different she looks with a little bit of Lip Filler.. I think a little Botox & Makeup also helped but she looks great" - The Cosmetic Lane

As the 2020s wore on, Earle became the subject of much romantic attention. In 2022, she revealed that she was in a relationship with Tyler Wade, who was a utility infielder who had just been released by the Los Angeles Angels at the time. Previously, Wade was a member of the New York Yankees for five seasons, from 2017 until 2021.

Wade is six years older than Earle, and began to appear in several of her videos. According to the TikTok star, she and her boyfriend also enjoyed each other's company off-camera, attending weddings and weekend outings. However, Wade's social media coverage of the relationship was not up to Alix Earle's standards.

After one of their weddings, Wade's apparent sluggishness when it came to making their relationship Instagram-official did not sit well with Earle. After the pair split in December 2022 after three months of dating, Earle divulged:

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.