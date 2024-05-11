Which MVP winner has 500+ career home runs? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 11, 2024

Today's edition of MLB Immaculate Grid put forward some interesting queries for players of the daily internet puzzle game. We have all the answers covered for baseball enthusiasts.

Which MVP winner has played as a shortstop?

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The three-time MVP started as a shortstop for the Seattle Mariners but also played third base, most notably for the Bronx Bombers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which MVP winner has 500+ career home runs?

It's hard to look past one of the greatest sluggers of all time, Barry Bonds, for this puzzle. The seven-time MVP winner holds the record for the most home runs in MLB history, with a staggering 762 homers to his name.

Which player has won the Gold Glove and MVP titles?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. is the most popular name among the players for this query. The 10-time Gold Glove winner claimed his only MVP title while representing the Mariners in 1997.

Which player has played first base and shortstop?

Two-time MVP and Hall of Famer Ernie Banks is one of the prominent choices for this puzzle. The 14-time All-Star played both positions for the Chicago Cubs while representing the team for nearly two decades.

Which first baseman has 500+ career home runs?

Former Cleaveland Indians fan favorite and Hall of Famer Jim Thome is one of the probable answers to this query. Henry Aaron and Albert Pujols are other iconic names the players can choose from for this puzzle.

Which Gold Glove winner has played first base?

Two-time World Series winner Keith Hernandez is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star first baseman won 11 Gold Glove titles during his illustrious MLB career.

Which shortstop has a 40+ WAR career?

One of the greatest captains of all time, Derek Jeter is arguably the easiest pick for today's game. The Yankees icon had a Hall of Fame-worthy career while playing shortstop for his entire career and a 71.3 WAR.

Which player has 40+ WAR career and 500+ career home runs?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Henry Aaron is one of the players to lay claim to this unique accomplishment. The 25-time All-Star finished with a then-record 755 home runs and a 143.1 WAR.

Which Gold Glove winner has a 40+ WAR career?

Pitching royalty Greg Maddux is the most popular pick among the players for this particular puzzle. The four-time Cy Young winner finished with a 106.6 WAR and 18 Gold Glove titles to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback