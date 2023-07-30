Which Nationals players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid of July 30 quizzed baseball enthusiasts about the players to have represented both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals.

A total of 77 players have featured for both the Nationals and Diamondbacks in MLB history.

Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer is one of the most revered MLB players to have represented both franchises during his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scherzer started his Major League journey with the Diamondbacks in 2008. After impressing with his abilities from the mound, Scherzer sealed a move to the Detroit Tigers in 2009.

However, his best years came while representing the Nationals from 2015 to 2021. He tied the record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game in 2016. He was an integral part of the 2019 World Series-winning Nationals side.

Adam LaRoche is another famous name to have represented both teams in the Major League. LaRoche signed for the Diamondbacks in a one-year deal in 2010.

He joined the Nationals the very following year after agreeing to a two-year contract. A shoulder injury spelled disaster for LaRoche in his debut season for the Nationals.

However, the former first baseman bounced back spectacularly in his second season for the club. He joined an elite list of players to strike home runs in all four games of a series against the Chicago Cubs.

LaRoche struck a career-high 33 home runs that season, winning the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards to round off a superb year.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 30: Other players who have played for both Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks

Stephen Drew: The former infielder's 12-year-long MLB career began with the Diamondbacks in 2006. He moved on from the franchise after six productive years.

He joined the Nationals in 2016 and announced his retirement after spending two seasons with the club.

Miguel Batista: The former pitcher started his career with the Florida Marlins in 1996. However, he spent his best years at the Diamondbacks from 2001 to 2003.

Batista was mostly used as a relief pitcher, and he managed 454 strikeouts for the Diamondbacks during his stint. He spent just one season with the Nationals in 2010.

Carlos Baerga: Although Carlos Baerga enjoyed the most success with the Cleaveland Indians, the team that handed him his MLB debut in 1990, he went on to represent both the Diamondbacks and the Nationals.

Baerga joined the Diamondbacks in 2003 and was shipped off to the Nationals after two underwhelming seasons. The 2005 season with the Nationals proved to be his last season in baseball.