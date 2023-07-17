Which Nationals players have won the Golden Glove Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 17 edition is out. Today’s grid has the Washington Nationals in the second column and Gold Glove is in the third row. The correct answer will be the names of Nationals players who have won the Gold Glove Award.

One notable player among the Washington Nationals who has achieved this honor is Ryan Zimmerman.

Having represented the Nationals for an impressive 16 seasons in MLB, Zimmerman was the first-round pick, fourth overall, of the Nationals in the 2005 Major League draft. He has been a key figure for the team since its inaugural season and remained with them until 2021.

During his remarkable career with the Nationals, Zimmerman earned All-Star recognition twice and received two Silver Slugger Awards in addition to his Gold Glove Award. He played a pivotal role in the Nationals' historic achievement of winning the World Series title in 2019

In 2009 he secured the Fielding Bible Award as Major League Baseball's best fielding third baseman. He was also named the ESPN Web Gems Award, which is given to the player with the most Top 10 plays on the "Baseball Tonight" show, the first player presented with that award.

Other MLB players who won the Gold Glove Award for the Washington Nationals

Adam LaRoche #25 of the Washington Nationals trots the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 3, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Some other Washington Nationals players who have won the Gold Glove Award are Adam LaRoche, Andre Dawson, Gary Carter and Larry Walker.

Adam LaRoche’s MLB career lasted for 12 seasons. During that tenure he represented the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, and Chicago White Sox.

In 2012, he secured his first Gold Glove award with the Nationals. The same year he also won his first Silver Slugger award.

