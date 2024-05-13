Which New York Mets player has 30+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 13, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition has brought forward another session of exciting queries for ardent players of the daily internet puzzle game. We have all the answers covered to ease the difficulty for baseball enthusiasts.

Which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels?

Former Cy Young winner and one of the most lovable characters of the game, Bartolo Colon is one of the choices for this query. The four-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Cleveland Guardians but had his best season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2005.

Which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Two-time World Series winner Manny Ramirez is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The former World Series MVP predominately represented the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox but had a brief three-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the latter part of his career.

Which Cleveland Guardians player has 30+ saves in a season?

Former pitcher Jose Mesa is one of the players to have accomplished this feat for the Cleveland Guardians during his MLB career. The two-time All-Star recorded his best season from the mound after claiming 46 saves during the 1997 season.

Which player has played for the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and pitching icon Nolan Ryan is one of the obvious picks for this query. The eight-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the New York Mets and spent eight years in California with the Angels.

Which player has played for the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Former Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Mike Piazza made a tremendous start to this MLB career, winning the Rookie of the Year title in 1993. He spent eight years with the New York Mets before calling time on his Hall of Fame career.

Which New York Mets player has 30+ saves in a season?

Former two-time Reliever of the Year John Franco is one of the top picks for the query as he spent a considerable chunk of his major league career with the Mets. The four-time All-Star registered 30+ saves in a season on five occasions.

Which Los Angeles Angels player was a first-round draft pick?

Los Angeles Angels icon and one of the most revered players of the modern era, Mike Trout is the obvious choice for this query. The three-time MVP won the Rookie of the Year title after being drafted by the Angels.

Which Los Angeles Dodgers player was a first-round draft pick?

One of the modern era greatest and a future Hall of Fame contender, Clayton Kershaw is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The veteran ace has played his entire career with the Dodgers and has established himself as a legend at the club after being drafted by the team.

Which first-round draft pick had 30+ saves in a season?

Billy Wagner is a great answer to this MLB query, with the Houston Astros drafting him at No. 12 in 1993. Wagner had nine seasons with 30 or more saves and also played for the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

