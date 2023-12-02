Which New York Mets players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers December 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a great way for players of all ages to test their baseball knowledge. Through brilliant daily puzzles, fans have the opportunity to put what they know to the test.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid has nine squares that can be populated by users through the provided clues. Selecting the right names based on the hints is the goal of the challenge.

On December 2, among other things, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have won a Gold Glove as a member of the New York Mets.

Which New York Mets players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid answers December 2

David Wright

Third baseman David Wright spent his entire 14-year career playing for the New York Mets. The franchise leader in career plate appearances, Wright was also the first player to his entire career on the Mets in a decade. Regrettably, the two-time Gold Glover never won a World Series in New York, with his closest chance coming in the team's 2015 Fall Classic loss to the Kansas City Royals.

"This catch by David Wright was absolutely unreal" - Sports Provider

Carlos Beltran

The New York Mets signed outfielder Carlos Beltran to a seven-year, $119 million contract in 2005. In return, the Puerto Rican hit .278/.372/.537 with a pair of Silver Slugger and three Gold Gloves Awards in three seasons between 2006 and 2008. In 2017, his final season, Beltran became imbued in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal while he was a member of that team.

Rey Ordonez

Cuban shortstop Rey Ordonez set the standard at his position. After Ordonez' defection from his homeland, the New York Mets picked him up in 1993, and witnessed him win three Gold Gloves at shortstop between 1997 and 1999. Ordonez' last MLB game came with the 2004 Chicago Cubs.

"Rey Ordoñez turns 50 today. Here’s a glimpse at his defensive wizardry" - Brian Wright

Keith Hernandez

With five Gold Glove Awards, first baseman Keith Hernandez has more titles than anyone else in franchise history. A winner of the NL MVP Award and batting title in 1979 with the St. Louis Cardinals Hernandez joined the Mets via a 1983 trade. In New York, Hernandez would win five of his eleven consecutive Gold Gloves, the most ever bagged by a first baseman.

