Which New York Yankees have also played for Colorado Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 7

A daily computer game, MLB Immaculate Grid has become more well-liked worldwide in recent weeks. The game tests players' knowledge of baseball, its teams and heroes throughout MLB history.

The goal is to use the hints to complete the blank grids. To fill out the grid, the player has nine guesses, and even one error results in a score that isn't perfect.

The Colorado Rockies and the Yankees are the first and second clues for the game on July 7, respectively. That means that the name of a player representing both franchises is the correct response.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Richard Barbieri @RBarbieriNYC

(Including 2.15 on the bottom row of Yankees)



Immaculate Grid 95 9/9:



IMMACULATE!

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩



immaculategrid.com Rarity Score: 135(Including 2.15 on the bottom row of Yankees)Immaculate Grid 95 9/9:IMMACULATE!🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Rarity Score: 135(Including 2.15 on the bottom row of Yankees)Immaculate Grid 95 9/9:IMMACULATE!🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 immaculategrid.com

One athlete that has represented both the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees is DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu, an American professional baseball player, is renowned for his outstanding defensive abilities and versatility. He started his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011 and played seven seasons with the Rockies after joining them in 2012.

He joined the New York Yankees in 2019, where he flourished and was named an All-Star.

MLB Immaculate GridTrivia Explained

A daily trivia game, MLB Immaculate Grid tests your knowledge of Major League Baseball. A new 3x3 grid with nine distinct categories is unveiled each day. You have nine guesses to fill the grid with athletes who fit each category's requirements.

Enter a player's name who meets the category requirements to fill out a grid space. The player's name will appear in the blank if it's a valid response. The slot will remain empty if the player is not a suitable response.

MLB Immaculate Grid

You have a total of nine guesses to complete the grid. You will receive a perfect score if you accurately fill all nine spaces. If you cannot complete all nine spaces correctly, you will receive a partial score based on the number of spaces you complete.

Poll : 0 votes