Which New York Yankees players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 24 features the New York Yankees in the first row and the Hall of Fame in the third column. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify New York Yankees players who have been inducted to the Hall of Fame.

Many New York Yankees players have made it to the Hall of Fame, one of them being Derek Jeter. He spent his 20-year long MLB career representing the New York Yankees.

Jeter is a five-time World Series title winner with the New York Yankees. He's also regarded as one of the main contributors to the franchise’s glory during the late 90s and early 2000s.

Derek Jeter consistently ranked among the AL leaders in hits and runs scored, embodying the role of the Yankees' team captain from 2003 before his retirement in 2014. Notably, he holds numerous postseason records and boasts a remarkable .321 batting average in the World Series.

Jeter bagged 14 All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger awards, five Gold Glove awards, two Hand Aaron awards and a Roberto Clemente award. He was a World Series MVP in 2000.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020 by the Yankees. He received the second-highest percentage of votes in MLB history, only behind his former teammate Mariano Rivera.

Other New York Yankees MLB players who are in the Hall of Fame

Other New York Yankees players who have been inducted to the Hall of Fame are Goose Gossage, Mariano Rivera, Wade Boggs, Joe Gordan and Reggie Jackson.

Goose Gossage had a 22-season-long baseball career that lasted from 1972 to 1994. He pitched for nine different teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers.

The best years of his career were spent with the New York Yankees and the Padres. In 1980, he finished third in AL voting for both the MVP Award and Cy Young Award while the Yankees won a division title.

He won nine All-Star nominations and a World Series title. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008 by the New York Yankees. Currently, he works in broadcasting.

