Which Orioles players have had a .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 5

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grib has picked up a lot of traction among baseball fans as it continues to grow in popularity around the world. The game tests the player's knowledge of baseball and its history and players.

The objective of the game is to fill in the correct answers in all nine grids based on the clues provided along the outside. A player is given nine guesses to answer all the clues correctly.

The first clue along the vertical plane is the Baltimore Orioles while the final clue along the horizontal plane is a .300+ batting average season. Thus, the correct answer is the name of any Orioles player who has completed an MLB season with a batting average that is above .300.

There have been a lot of Orioles players who have managed to end a season with a batting average that is above .300. One of the most recent players to do it, that too in back to back MLB seasons, is Nick Markakis.

Markakis was a right fielder who played for the Baltimore Orioles from 2006 to 2014. During that time, he managed a .300-plus batting average in consecutive seasons, in 2007 and 2008. That makes him one of the most recent players to accomplish that and also one of the correct answers to the game.

Other Orioles players who have achieved the feat include Brian Roberts (2005), Miguel Tejada (2005, 2006), Aubrey Huff (2008) and Javy Lopez (2004).

Other Baltimore Orioles players who ended an MLB season with a .300+ batting average

The highest single-season batting average recorded by a Baltimore Orioles player in the entire history of their franchise was achieved by George Sisler in 1922 with a batting average of .420 for the season.

He recorded five more seasons in the MLB with the feat. More recent Orioles players to have achieved the feat include Miguel Tejada who did it twice in 2005 and 2006, Aubrey Huff in 2008 and Melvin Mora in 2004.

