Which Orioles players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles find themselves at a crossroads on today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Those two teams don't have a lot in common besides the color orange, but there are a few good players who've been in both shades.

Kevin Guasman is a great answer here. The current Toronto Blue Jays ace started his career with and spent the 2013-18 seasons with the Orioles before joining the Giants for the 2020-2021 seasons. At the time of writing, 26% of people had used him as an option.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30: Which Orioles players have also played for the Giants?

Here are some others who joined both the Orioles and Giants:

Alejandro de Aza (2014-2015 with BAL, 2015 with SFG)

LaTroy Hawkins (2006 with BAL, 2005 with SFG)

Travis Ishikawa (2013 with BAL, 2006-2015 with SFG)

Mike Morse (2013 with BAL, 2014-2017 with SFG)

Miguel Tejada (2004-2010 with BAL, 2011 with SFG)

Austin Wynns (2018-2021 with BAL, 2022-2023 with SFG)

Aubrey Huff also did this. The former MLB slugger was with the Orioles from 2007 to 2009. He joined the Giants in the 2010 season and stayed there until 2012.

Aubrey Huff played for the Giants and Orioles

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference for more. They have a database of every single player who's ever played for both the Giants and Orioles. That can help lower your rarity score by a wide margin.