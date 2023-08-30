Which Orioles players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds don't have a lot in common, but they have had 204 players play for both squads. One of those 204 players needs to be your answer for the MLB Immaculate Grid today, or else you'll fail.

Fortunately, there's a pretty good answer. Kevin Gausman actually played for the Reds, Orioles and San Francisco Giants, so he could qualify for either of those two squares. He's much rarer for this one, at 4% at the time of writing. In 2019, he played part of a season with the Reds.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30: Which Orioles players have also played for the Reds?

Here's who else played for the Orioles and Reds in their MLB career:

Brad Brach (2014-2018 with BAL, 2021 with CIN)

Scott Feldman (2013 with BAL, 2017 with CIN)

Yovani Gallardo (2016 with BAL, 2018 with CIN)

Mychal Givens (2015-2023 with BAL, 2021 with CIN)

Cesar Izturis (2009-2011 with BAL, 2013 with CIN)

Wade Miley (2016-2017 with BAL, 2020-2021 with CIN)

Drew Stubbs (2016 with BAL, 2009-2012 with CIN)

Defensive wizard Jose Iglesias has been on more than a few teams, and both of these teams were among them. In 2020, he was with the Orioles, and the year prior, he was on the Reds.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They can tell you all 204 players who played for the Orioles and Reds, which will help your rarity score get even lower.