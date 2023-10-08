Which Orioles players have also played for the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 8 

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 8 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Baltimore Orioles player has also played for the Colorado Rockies Interestingly, there are 69 players to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Pat Valaika.

Valaika played four seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2016 to 2019. He played 231 games for them and hit 17 home runs.

In 2020, Valaika joined the Baltimore Orioles and played two years with the team. He played 142 games and hit 13 home runs along the way.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 8: Other Orioles players who have also played for the Rockies

Austin Wynns

Wynns played for the Baltimore Orioles from 2018 to 2019 and one season in 2021. He hit nine home runs in 115 appearances for them.

In 2023, Wynnes joined the Colorado Rockies. He has featured in 45 games and hit one home run for them so far.

Mark Reynolds

Reynolds played with the Orioles for two seasons from 2011 to 2012. He hit 60 home runs in 290 games for the Baltimore outfit.

Reynolds played for the Rockies from 2016 to 2017 and for one more year in 2019. He racked up 48 home runs in 344 games for the Colorado side.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to complete the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.