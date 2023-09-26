Which Orioles players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. They don't have a ton in common and are technically rivals, but they have had plenty of players play for both teams during their careers. It's your job to name one, and there are 268 possible answers.

Zack Britton was one of the best relievers in baseball with the Orioles, posting an ERA under 1.00 for a full season. He was also very good with the Yankees, which he joined in 2018. At the time of writing, just 10% of players had used his name here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26: Which Orioles players have also played for the Yankees?

Here are some other players who played for the Orioles and Yankees:

Miguel Castro (2017-2020 with BAL, 2022 with NYY)

Travis Ishikawa (both teams in 2013)

Reggie Jackson (1976 with BAL, 1977-1981 with NYY)

Don Larsen (1953-1954 with BAL, 1955-1959 with NYY)

Rougned Odor (2022 with BAL, 2021 with NYY)

Mark Reynolds (2011-2012 with BAL, 2013 with NYY)

Andrew Velasquez (2020 with BAL, 2021 with NYY)

Rougned Odor played for the Orioles and Yankees

Longtime outfielder Aaron Hicks did that this season. He began with the Yankees before being DFA'd after a horrible start. He was then signed by the Orioles and became a much better player.

Andrew Miller was a top relief pitcher for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016, forming a dominant bullpen duo with Aroldis Chapman and others. Before that, in 2014, he was a member of the Orioles. That makes him a great answer here.

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and others like it can help you solve every section of the grid every single day. They can also help with the rarity score.