Which Orioles players have played with the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 159th puzzle on Friday, Sept. 8. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Baltimore Orioles players have also donned the jersey of the Oakland Athletics. At the time of writing, there are 219 players who have played for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One player who ticks both categories is Jesus Aguilar.

Aguilar had a brief stint with the Orioles in 2022. He played 16 games and hit one homer during his time in Baltimore.

In 2023, Aguilar joined the Athletics. He has made 36 appearances and hit five home runs for the Oakland side so far.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 8: Other Orioles players who have played for the Athletics

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for September 8

Jay Payton

Payton had a two-year stint with the Oakland Athletics from 2005 to 2006. The outfielder played 211 games and smashed 23 homers during his time with the team.

Payton played two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles from 2007 to 2008. He featured in 258 games and 14 home runs for the franchise.

Seth Smith

Smith had a two-year sojourn with the Athletics from 2012 to 2013. He made 242 appearances and hit two home runs during his time with the Oakland-based team.

In 2017, Smith joined the Orioles on a one-year deal. He featured in 111 games and smashed two homers while playing for the Baltimore outfit.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.