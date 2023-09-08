Which Orioles players have played with the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

The Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 8 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Baltimore Orioles players have also donned the jersey of the Milwaukee Brewers. Interestingly, there are 109 players who have played for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One player who recently featured for both teams is Keon Broxton.

Broxton played three seasons for the Brewers from 2016 to 2018. He played 269 games for the franchise and smashed 33 home runs.

In 2019, Broxton joined the Orioles. He played one season with the franchise, featuring in 37 games and hitting four homers.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 8: Other Orioles players who have also played for the Brewers

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

Jesus Aguilar

Aguilar played just under three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017 to 2019. He played 376 games and hit 59 home runs for the team.

In 2022, Aguilar had a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles. The baseman played just 16 games and hit one homer during his time with the franchise.

Jace Peterson

Peterson played just under two years with the Orioles from 2018 to 2019. He played 122 games and smashed five home runs with the Baltimore outfit.

Peterson also spent three seasons with the Brewers from 2020 to 2022. He featured in 232 games and hit 16 home runs for Milwaukee.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.