Which Orioles players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 5

The 186th MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle was released on Thursday, October 5. This daily online quiz game tests the knowledge of fans and this time they picked the Baltimore Orioles. So, let's go through some of the 30+ base-stealing Orioles players.

There are a total of 25 players who have achieved this feat for the three-time World Series champions. Among them, the most recent is 28-year-old Jorge Mateo who played as shortstop for the Orioles.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 5: Other Orioles players who have recorded 30+ SB in a season

Dominican player Jorge Luis Mateo debuted with the Padres in 2020 and later joined the Orioles in the mid-season of 2021. The 28-year-old showed his swiftness twice in his four-year major league career by stealing bases 35 times in 2022 and 32 times this year.

His teammate, Cedric Mullins, is also an answer for today's Immaculate Grid. The 28-year-old centerfielder has recorded 30 steals in 2021 and 34 steals in 2022 during his six-year professional MLB career.

Brian Roberts played 13 seasons with the O’s and the 45-year-old infielder stole more than 30 bases for the Orioles consecutively for four seasons. In 2006, he stole 36 bases, then 50 in 2007, 40 in 2008, and 30 bases in 2009.

43-year-old Corey Patterson also stole an average of 41 bases between 2006 and 2007.

Furthermore, Orioles legend Luis Aparicio in 1963-64, Don Baylor in 1973 and 1975, and Al Bumbry in 1976, 79, and 1980s all contributed 30+ stolen bases to the club.

With those references, fans will now have a higher chance of scoring more from the last row of the puzzle game.