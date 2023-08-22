Which Orioles players have recorded 500+ HR in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

In the illustrious history of the Baltimore Orioles, a select group of only six players have achieved the remarkable feat of hiting 500 or ore home runs in their MLB careers. Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid has fans guessing from this particular list of players. With a accuracy rate of 79% at the time of writing, here are the answers:

Expand Tweet

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22: Which Orioles players have recorded 500+ HR in their career?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Thome, a formidable slugger, left an indelible mark on the Orioles with his mammoth home runs. His ability to drie the ball out of the park earned him a spot in the 500 HR club. With a total of 612, Jim Thome played for 21 years through six teams, including the Orioles, White Sox, Dodgers and Phillies.

MLB Immacualte Grid answers August 22: Jim Thome scored a total of 612 home runs across six MLB teams.

Sammy Sosa, known for his charismatic style, brought excitement to the Baltimore Orioles as he unleashed towering shots over the outfield fences. His powerful swings and knack for hitting the long ball secured his place among the elite hitters in MLB history. Sosa recorded a total of 609 home runs in his career across four teams.

Frank Robinson, an iconic figure in Orioles lore, exemplified the essence of a five-tool player. His home run prowess, combines with his exceptional skills in all aspects of the game, earned him legendary status. The Hall of Famer had his number retired in three of the five teams he played with, the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

Rafael Palmeiro, a player with a smooth swing and a keen eye for the strike zone, etched his name into baseball history with his consistent power hitting. His ability to maintain a high level of performance over the years propelled him to the 569 home runs.

Rafael Palmeiro and Sammy Sosa both scored over 500+ home runs in their careers with 569 and 609 respectivelly.

Additional Orioles players who reached the 500 HR milestone include Reggie Jackson and Eddie Murray. While not delved into here, their contributions to the team’s legacy and the game of baseball are undeniably significant. As fans reflect on these accomplished athletes, they celebrate the enduring impact of their remarkable home run achievements.