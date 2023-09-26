Which Orioles players have won the Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

The Baltimore Orioles have not had very many Rookie of the Year winners. That's not good news for those who're trying to complete the MLB Immaculate Grid for today (September 26).

The two sections have crossed over, and that means players have to name one such player.

Cal Ripken Jr. is likely the answer that could come to mind. He was great as a rookie and played for the Orioles at the time. He would qualify, but he has been used by 80% of players at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers Sept. 26: Which Orioles players have won the Rookie of the Year award?

This prompt can be rather tricky for most teams. In fact, this is the full list of Rookie of the Year winners for the Orioles. They have only had six total in their entire history:

1989: Gregg Olson

Gregg Olson 1982: Cal Ripken, Jr.

Cal Ripken, Jr. 1977: Eddie Murray

Eddie Murray 1973: Al Bumbry

Al Bumbry 1965: Curt Blefary

Curt Blefary 1960: Ron Hansen

Eddie Murray will likely be another popular answer, as he's the next-most notable name on this list. The rest will work and will be more rare in all likelihood. The Rookie of the Year is a challenging award to name players because of service time and how prospects come up and go back down frequently.

Adley Rutschman was very close to joining this list last season. He was a dominant rookie behind the plate. Unfortunately, he came up just short of Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez.

Adley Rutschman did not win Rookie of the Year for the Orioles

Make sure to check out our full coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and others like it can help when you are stumped on a particular answer. They can also help your rarity score as well.