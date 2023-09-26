Which Orioles players have won the Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 26

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Sep 26, 2023 13:58 GMT
Maany Orioles players have won the Rookie of the Year award.

The Baltimore Orioles have not had very many Rookie of the Year winners. That's not good news for those who're trying to complete the MLB Immaculate Grid for today (September 26).

The two sections have crossed over, and that means players have to name one such player.

Cal Ripken Jr. is likely the answer that could come to mind. He was great as a rookie and played for the Orioles at the time. He would qualify, but he has been used by 80% of players at the time of writing.

This prompt can be rather tricky for most teams. In fact, this is the full list of Rookie of the Year winners for the Orioles. They have only had six total in their entire history:

  • 1989: Gregg Olson
  • 1982: Cal Ripken, Jr.
  • 1977: Eddie Murray
  • 1973: Al Bumbry
  • 1965: Curt Blefary
  • 1960: Ron Hansen

Eddie Murray will likely be another popular answer, as he's the next-most notable name on this list. The rest will work and will be more rare in all likelihood. The Rookie of the Year is a challenging award to name players because of service time and how prospects come up and go back down frequently.

Adley Rutschman was very close to joining this list last season. He was a dominant rookie behind the plate. Unfortunately, he came up just short of Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez.

