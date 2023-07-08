Which pitchers with 20+ wins in a season have also won the MVP award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe. It is a game for baseball fans that tests their knowledge of the game and its teams and players through history.

The objective of the game is to fill in the empty grid with the correct answers based on the clues provided along the side of the grid. A player has nine guesses to fill the grid and a wrong answer results in an imperfect score. Furthermore, the grid is updated every day.

For the July 8 edition, the final clue along the horizontal plane is MVP while the final clue along the vertical plane is a 20+ wins pitching season. Thus the correct answer would be the name of a pitcher who has won the MVP while also registering 20+ wins in the same season.

There are several players who have achieved the feat across the history of the MLB, and one the most recent players to do so was Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and started the 2014 season as the best pitcher in the league. He finished the season with 21 wins while also picking up the NL MVP along with the Cy Young award.

Other correct answers to the grid include Justin Verlander, Sandy Koufax and Bob Robson.

Other pitchers who have won the MVP along with a 20+ win season in the MLB

There are a few other pitchers who have completed the rare task of winning the MVP while also recording 20+ wins in the same season. Justin Verlander is the only active player in the MLB who has achieved the feat.

Verlander did it in 2011 while playing for the Detroit Tigers, winning the AL MVP as well as the Cy Young award along with 24 wins recorded in the season.

Some other names who have done it are Sandy Koufax and Bob Robson.

