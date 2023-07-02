Which pitchers with 300+ career wins have also won Gold Glove award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 02

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid includes decorated pitchers who have been Gold Glove awardees. The puzzle asks for the specific number of pitchers with 300 wins who have earned a Gold Glove.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a major hit among fans who have praised the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests, each answer needs to be immaculate, leaving no room for error because of the grid system. Every day, the game refreshes and a new grid is unveiled to fans. In today's grid, players have to answer which from the Arizona Diamondbacks have had 100+ RBIs seasons.

Securing 300 wins as a pitcher is a unique feat. Only a few players have been able to achieve it. Meanwhile, the Gold Glove is awarded to the best defensive player in each position. Therefore, it is highly venerated if a pitcher can show some defensive prowess along with their abilities at the mound.

List of pitchers with 300+ wins and Gold Glove awards

1. Greg Maddux - 355 wins, 18 Gold Gloves

No surprises with Greg Maddux starting off the list. The Hall of Famer has been a defensive stalwart at the mound earning more Gold Gloves than any other player in history. He is also the only pitcher to record 15 wins for 17 consecutive seasons.

2. Phil Niekro - 318 wins, 5 Gold Gloves

Seven years before Greg Maddux won his first ever Gold Glove, it was Phil Niekro who notched up his fifth award in a span of six years. During his time with the Atlanta Braves, Niekro made his way to baseball stardom with 318 wins.

3. Steve Carlton - 329 wins, 1 Gold Glove

In the only season between 1978 and 1983 that Niekro didn't win, it was Philadelphia Phillies' pitching compatriot Steve Carlton who took the honours, following up a successful 1980 World Series winning campaign.

