Which pitchers with 3000+ K in their career also have won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid on August 12 recognized great achievements of pitchers as the daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about players to have 3000+ career strikeouts and Cy Young Awards in their repertoire.

Only 13 players have managed 3000+ strikeouts in their career along with winning the Cy Young Award. 57% of the MLB Immaculate Grid players guessed the correct answer, with Randy Jonson being the most popular name.

The former baseball pitcher made his MLB debut with the now-defunct Montreal Expos in 1988. While he played for six teams during his 22-season-long career, his most successful stint came with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2004.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His first of five Cy Young Awards came while representing the Seattle Mariners in 1995. He claimed the award for four straight seasons from 1999 to 2002. He finished with 4,875 strikeouts to his name, the second most in MLB history.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 12: Cy Young Award winners with 3000+ K

Steve Carlton: A favorite among the Philadelphia Phillies fans, Steve Carlton is one of the greatest pitchers to have graced the Major League.

Carlton led the strikeouts charts for several seasons during his illustrious career and finished with 4,136 strikeouts. He won the Cy Young Award on four occasions, all four of them while representing the Phillies.

Justin Verlander: One of the most recognizable names of the modern era, Justin Veralnder's career has been nothing sort of Hall of Fame worthy.

The 9-time All-Star made his debut for the Detroit Tigers and represented the club from 2005-2017. While he achieved several personal milestones with the Tigers, Verlander's move to the Houston Astros saw him scale great heights.

He helped the Astros to two World Series triumphs, along with winning three AL Cy Young Awards. The right-handed pitcher is still going strong at the ripe age of 40, having already managed 3,290 strikeouts.

Max Scherzer: Verlander's former New York Mets teammate Max Scherzer is another player to feature on this illustrious list.

The veteran pitcher claimed the Cy Young Award on three occasions while representing the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2021. He helped the Nationals to a World Series triumph in 2019 and has managed 3,329 career strikeouts so far.