Which pitchers are taking part in this year's Home Run Derby? Every hurler for the 2023 edition revealed

On July 10, all eyes will be on the MLB Home Run Derby. Four players from the National League will compete against four from the American League to see who is the league's premier slugger.

While the hitting capabilities of the participating players will be on full display, questions have arisen regarding the pitching. After all, these stars are used to succeeding against the best arms in the world.

Luckily for each competitor, they get to choose who will be throwing to them. With a $2.5 million prize pool, the winner stands to receive $1 million. The second and third rounds will last two minutes, with a bonus of 30 seconds allowed for any player to hit a ball more than 440 feet. Additionally, each player is entitled to a 45-second break every round.

Let's take a look at who each player is choosing in the 2023 Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso

The 2019 NL home run champ and former Rookie of the Year currently has 26 home runs. Despite missing ten days of action, he's still tied for second in the NL when it comes to long ones. Alonso was victorious in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Home Run Derby, and is expected to do very well again.

According to reports, the New York Mets first baseman has chosen Miek Freidland, a coach of his youth.

Luis Robert Jr

The Chicago White Sox stud has had himself a breakout season. Already boasting 26 home runs and 51 RBIs, the 25-year old Cuban-born outfielder will be using Colombian-born Luis Sierra, a White Sox bullpen coach.

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts, a former MVP, NL runs leader, and World Series champ will be using his team's first base coach, Clayton McCullough, in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia has been at the forefront of the Texas Rangers' dominance in their division and the wider AL this season. The outfielder's 75 RBI's lead MLB. He will be using Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley.

Randy Arozarena

Another Cuban-born first time All-Star, Randy Arozarena's pitcher in the 2023 Home Run Derby will be Tomas Francisco, a field coordinator for his team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Arozarena brings a .279/.331/.467 slashline alongside 16 home runs and 58 RBIs to the festivities.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman came within a hair of Pete Alonso in 2019, when he used John Schneider. Although Schneider was a catching assistant then, he returns to T-Mobile as head coach of the Jays.

Julio Rodriguez

The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Award is the only player in the 2023 Home Run Derby who plans to use a personal friend. According to inside souces, personal friend Franmy Pena will pitch to the Seattle Mariners star, as he did during the Home Run Derby last season. Some could argue that Rodriguez has the advantage of batting at his home yard.

Adley Rutschman

The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year has been on a tear for the Baltimore Orioles this season. Merely 25, Rutschman is hitting .273/.376/.423 this season with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. The Oregon native has selected his father, Randy, to throw to him in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

