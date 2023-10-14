Which players with 200+ hits in a season have also recorded 500+ home runs in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 14 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player has more than 200 hits in a season along with more than 500 home runs in his career. Interestingly, there are only nine names that tick both categories.

One of the more popular names that comes to mind is Albert Pujols.

Pujols recorded 202 hits during the 2003 regular season while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. He finished his career with a mammoth 703 home runs.

Pujols earned 11 All-Star honors and won six Silver Slugger awards during his career. He also helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 14: Other players who have 500+ career home runs and recorded 200+ hits in a season

Miguel Cabrera

Cabrera recorded 205 hits during the 2012 season while playing for the Detroit Tigers. He finished his MLB career with 511 home runs.

Cabrera earned 12 All-Star honors during his career. He also helped the Tigers win the World Series in 2003.

Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez had three seasons when he finished with more than 200 hits. He racked up a whopping 696 home runs during his career in the MLB.

Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star honors while playing in the Majors. He also helped the New York Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.