Which players have a 30+HR/30+SB season along with 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle to stimulate baseball fans around the globe. The game is an excellent way for fans of all ages to test out their baseball knowledge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid has six clues, three on the y-axis and three on the x-axis. In order to succeed, users must take the clues into account and populate the nine squares with names of MLB stars,

On September 16, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have recorded 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in a season. Let's have a look at some of the biggest names to do so.

Players with 30 home runs, 30 steals, and 100 RBIs in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid September 16

Third baseman David Wright spent his entire 14-year career playing with the New York Mets. A career .296 hitter, Wright has the full package. In 2007, his fourth season with the Mets, Wright hit .325/.416/.546 with 30 home runs, 117 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases. On account of the stellar performance, he was awarded an All-Star nod, a Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger.

"9/16/2007 With his 30th homer of the season, David Wright becomes the third Met to join the 30-30 club." - This Day in Mets History

Although he was selected in the 2nd round of the 1995 draft by the Kansas City Royals, the Puerto Rican showed he could punch well above his weight. The 1999 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner hit 38 home runs, 104 RBIs, and stole 42 bases in 2004, despite being traded to the Houston Astros midway through the season.

1988 was the definition of a breakout season for Jose Canseco of the Oakland Athletics. That year, the stocky outfielder connected for 42 home runs and 124 RBIs, leading the league in both categories. Moreover, he stole 40 bases, and led the league in OPS+ with a 170 figure, winning the AL MVP. On account of the stellar year, Canseco's 1990 five-year, $23.5 million contract made him the first player to earn an annual check of $5 million per year.

"Fast Hands Friday: Jose Canseco HR (1988) #shegone

2011 saw Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp hit 39 home runs and 126 RBIs, leading MLB in both categories. Moreover, Kemp also slashed a magnificent .324/.399/.586 with 40 steals and an OPS of .986. Despite it, he lost out in a narrow NL MVP race to Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers, who also hit 41 home runs and stole 30 bases that year.