Which players have a 30+SB season along with 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new quiz game. Despite having dropped fewer than 200 games to date, the IG enjoys massive popularity among fans.

The Immaculate Grid is fairly straightforward. Users are presented with a 3 x 3 grid that features three clues along the x-axis and three along the y-axis. Users must take the clues into account to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars.

On Sept. 16, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have hit 40 home runs and have also registered at least 30 stolen bases. Let's take a look at this elite list of talent.

Which players are members of the 40/30 club? MLB Immaculate Grid Sept. 16

In 1991, first baseman Jeff Bagwell made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros. That season, Bagwell hit .294/.387/.437 to capture the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

After winning the MVP Award in 1994 on account of his 39 home runs and league-best 116 RBIs, Bagwell made history in 1999. That year, the Boston-native hit .304/.454/.591 with 42 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Additionally, his 149 walks also led the MLB in that category.

Meanwhile, Dominican stud Alfonso Soriano made his debut with the New York Yankees in 1999.

While the would put up some very impressive numbers during his time in the Bronx, his ascencion to his hallowed list did not come until 2006. Interestingly, his sole season with the Washington Nationals was a historic one.

The 2006 season saw Soriano hit 46 home runs, 95 RBIs and swipe 41 bags. Although he ended with a Silver Slugger, Soriano did not even finish in the top five in MVP voting.

By the time Barry Bonds joined the 40/30 club, he was already a three-time MVP. 1996 was Bonds' fourth season with the San Francisco Giants. He marked it by hitting .308/.461/.615 with 42 home runs, 129 RBIs and 40 stolen bases.

Although his PED use would later come to light, it's unlikely we will ever see a player in MLB like Barry Bonds again.

