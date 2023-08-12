Which players in the Hall of Fame have won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

Let's decode the MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 12. In the hallowed halls of MLB's illustrious history, there are players who have achieved the remarkable feat of winning both the coveted Cy Young Award and earning a spot in the Hall of Fame.

As we delve into the MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 12, let's celebrate these legendary figures who etched their names in the annals of both pitching mastery and baseball immortality.

Immaculate Grid answers August 12: MLB players in the Hall of Fame that won the Cy Young Award

Randy Johnson:

Career: 1988–2009

HOF Induction Year: 2015

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1995, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002

Steve Carlton:

Career: 1965–1988

HOF Induction Year: 1994

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1972, 1977, 1980, 1982

Greg Maddux:

Career: 1986–2008

HOF Induction Year: 2014

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995

Sandy Koufax:

Career: 1955–1966

HOF Induction Year: 1972

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1963, 1965, 1966

Tom Seaver:

Career: 1967–1986

HOF Induction Year: 1992

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1969, 1973, 1975

Jim Palmer:

Career: 1965–1984

HOF Induction Year: 1990

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1973, 1975, 1976

Pedro Martinez:

Career: 1992–2009

HOF Induction Year: 2015

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1997, 1999, 2000

Bob Gibson:

Career: 1959–1975

HOF Induction Year: 1981

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1968, 1970

Gaylord Perry:

Career: 1962–1983

HOF Induction Year: 1991

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1972, 1978

Tom Glavine:

Career: 1962–1983

HOF Induction Year: 1991

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1991, 1998

Roy Halladay:

Career: 1998–2013

HOF Induction Year: 2019

Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 2003, 2010