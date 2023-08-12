Baseball
  • Which players in the Hall of Fame have won the Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 12, 2023 14:00 GMT
Let's decode the MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 12. In the hallowed halls of MLB's illustrious history, there are players who have achieved the remarkable feat of winning both the coveted Cy Young Award and earning a spot in the Hall of Fame.

As we delve into the MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 12, let's celebrate these legendary figures who etched their names in the annals of both pitching mastery and baseball immortality.

Immaculate Grid answers August 12: MLB players in the Hall of Fame that won the Cy Young Award

Randy Johnson:

  • Career: 1988–2009
  • HOF Induction Year: 2015
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1995, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002

Steve Carlton:

  • Career: 1965–1988
  • HOF Induction Year: 1994
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1972, 1977, 1980, 1982

Greg Maddux:

  • Career: 1986–2008
  • HOF Induction Year: 2014
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995

Sandy Koufax:

  • Career: 1955–1966
  • HOF Induction Year: 1972
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1963, 1965, 1966

Tom Seaver:

  • Career: 1967–1986
  • HOF Induction Year: 1992
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1969, 1973, 1975

Jim Palmer:

  • Career: 1965–1984
  • HOF Induction Year: 1990
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1973, 1975, 1976

Pedro Martinez:

  • Career: 1992–2009
  • HOF Induction Year: 2015
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1997, 1999, 2000

Bob Gibson:

  • Career: 1959–1975
  • HOF Induction Year: 1981
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1968, 1970

Gaylord Perry:

  • Career: 1962–1983
  • HOF Induction Year: 1991
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1972, 1978

Tom Glavine:

  • Career: 1962–1983
  • HOF Induction Year: 1991
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 1991, 1998

Roy Halladay:

  • Career: 1998–2013
  • HOF Induction Year: 2019
  • Cy Young Award (Winning Years): 2003, 2010

