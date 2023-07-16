Which players have played for both Angels and White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 16 puzzle features the Chicago White Sox in the third row and the Los Angeles Angels in the first column. Fans have to guess names of players who have apperared for both franchises to 'immaculately' answer the cross section.

The Chicago White Sox were one of the American League's eight founding charter franchises when the league commenced in 1901. They were initially named the Chicago White Stockings before changing to their current name. They won the World Series in 1906 and 1917 before suffering a drought of 87 years, winning their third championship only in 2005.

The Angels, meanwhile, are a relatively new franchise. In 1961, the organization was established in Los Angeles before they moved to Anaheim and eventually settled as the Los Angeles Angels. They have won the World Series only once, in 2002.

Coming to probable answers for the Immaculate Grid question, fans need to look at some recent players who have donned both franchise jerseys. One of the more recent players to have appeared for both teams is Jim Abbot. The former pitcher played in two stints with each franchise.

He started off his career with the Angels franchise in 1989 and stayed there for four years. After a strong spell with the Yankees, where he also pitched a no-hitter, Abbot had half a season in Chicago before getting traded back to California. After two seasons he again signed with the White Sox in his penultimate season in the MLB.

Other players who have appeared for both Angels and White Sox

The namesake of the famous surgery that baseball players go through, former 4x All Star, Tommy John played for both franchises.

Out of the six teams, John had his longest spell with the Chicago White Sox, from 1965 to 1971. After his stint with the Dodgers and the Yankees, Tommy John played four seasons with the California Angels.

