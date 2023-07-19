Which players have played for both Athletics and Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 19 features the Oakland Athletics in the second column and the Minnesota Twins in the third row. That means the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Kurt Suzuki. He has played for teams like the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

Suzuki played with the Oakland Athletics for seven seasons and spent three years with the Minnesota Twins. Before entering the professional realm, Suzuki went to Cal State Fullerton, andm in 2004, proceeded to win the College World Series and the Johnny Bench and Brooks Wallace awards.

He got selected by the Oakland Athletics the same year in the second round of the MLB draft. He made his Major League debut in 2007. While he was playing for the Twins, he hit his career-best .288 and was named an All-Star in 2014.

Suzuki helped the Washington Nationals win their World Series title in 2019. The feat made him both a College World Series and a Major League World Series champion.

Other MLB players who have played for both Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Sonny Gray, Josh Donaldson, Sam Fuld, Brent Gates, Robbie Grossman and Bob Johnson.

Sonny Gray is a pitcher for the Minnesota Twins. He has also played for Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.

Gray spent four and a half seasons with the A’s, where he played as a designated pitcher before getting traded. He has played for the Twins in the last two seasons and registered 12 wins.

He got selected by the Athletics in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft and made his Major League debut in 2013, winning the American League Pitcher of the Month Award twice in 2014. He also bagged the All-Star title three times, in 2015, 2019 and 2023.

In 2017, the New York Yankees acquired Gray before trading him to the Cincinnati Reds close to the 2019 season.

