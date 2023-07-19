Which players have played for both Blue Jays and Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 19 features the Toronto Blue Jays in the first column and the Minnesota Twins in the third row. That means the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Josh Donaldson. Drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2007 MLB draft, Donaldson went on to make his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2010 as a designated catcher.

His progress with the team was commendable, as he went on to switch positions to third base, securing the All-Star accolade for the 2014 season of the Major League.

He's now the third baseman for the New York Yankees. He has also played for the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins.

Donaldson was unstoppable after being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. The three-time All-Star award winner ended the 2015 season with a career-high 41 home runs, 123 RBIs and an excellent .297 batting average en route his only MVP award. He bagged a Silver Slugger Award, leading the AL.

In Aug. 2018, he got traded to Guardians and later penned a contract with the Braves. After a successful stint with the Braves, he signed a four-year deal with the Twins before he was traded to the New York Yankees for the 2022 season.

Other MLB players who have played for both Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins

Pat Borders of the Toronto Blue Jays

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Pat Borders, Frank Viola, Tony Batista, Orlando Hudson, Nelson Liriano and Shannon Stewart.

Borders is considered a Blue Jays legend. His MLB career lasted from 1988-2005. He won the World Series championship with the Blue Jays twice and was named the World Series MVP once. He spent half a season with the Minnesota Twins before retiring with the Mariners in 2005.

He also played for the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, California Angels (now Los Angeles Angels), Chicago White Sox , Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners.

