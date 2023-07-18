Which players have played for both Brewers and Mariners in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

For July 18, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who donned the uniforms of the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily trivia puzzle demands meticulous identification of players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Mike Felder: Felder spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers from 1985 to 1989 before joining the Seattle Mariners in 1995, impressing with his speed on the bases and defensive abilities.

#2 Tony Fossas: As a reliable relief pitcher, Fossas contributed to the Brewers in 1988 and later brought his experience to the Seattle Mariners in 1994, becoming a valuable asset in the bullpen for both teams.

#3 Ray Fosse: Renowned for his catching abilities, Fosse played for the Brewers in 1976 and then moved on to the Mariners for the 1977 season, earning respect for his defensive skills behind the plate.

#4 Nick Franklin: An infielder with promise, Franklin showcased his talents with the Mariners from 2013 to 2015 before briefly joining the Brewers in 2018, aiming to find his stride and contribute on the field.

#5 David Freitas: A catcher with potential, Freitas played for the Brewers in 2017 and later joined the Mariners in 2018, striving to make an impact and demonstrate his skills as part of both teams' catching corps.

Other players who have played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds

#6 Jeff Cirillo: A skilled infielder, Cirillo played for the Brewers from 1994 to 1999 and then joined the Mariners from 2002 to 2003, earning recognition as a reliable hitter and versatile defender during his tenures.

#7 Jim Colborn: As a pitcher, Colborn contributed to the Brewers from 1978-1981 and the Mariners in 1977, displaying his prowess on the mound and aiding his teams with consistent performances.

#8 Jesus Colome: Known for his powerful arm, Colome showcased his pitching abilities with the Brewers in 2003 and later with the Mariners in 2007.

#9 Nelson Cruz: A dominant force with the bat, Cruz left a mark in Milwaukee during the 2004 season and then again with the Mariners, where he played from 2015 to 2018, becoming a fan-favorite and an offensive powerhouse.

#10 Alex Diaz: An outfielder with speed and defensive prowess, Diaz played for the Brewers in 1995 and then donned the Mariners' uniform from 1996 to 1997, contributing significantly to both teams' defensive efforts.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault