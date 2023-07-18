Which players have played for both Brewers and Yankees in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 18 features the Milwaukee Brewers in the second column and the New York Yankees in the third row. This means the daily trivia puzzle for today requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being CC Sabathia. Acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from Cleveland in a trade deadline transaction in 2008, Sabathia briefly served as the leading pitcher for the Brewers during their playoff appearance that year.

However, he soon moved on during the subsequent offseason by signing a seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees, which at that time stood as the highest contract ever offered to a pitcher.

In 2019, at 38 years old, CC Sabathia concluded his MLB career with the New York Yankees. He played a significant role in the team's triumph during the 2009 World Series, earning the title of American League Championship Series MVP.

He bagged the All-Star title six times and even won the Warren Spahn Award three times in a row (2007–09). He won the AL Cy Young award in 2007.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees

Gary Sheffield #11 of the New York Yankees at bat during the MLB game against the White Sox on August 20, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Yankees defated the White Sox 5-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Gary Sheffield, Bob Wickman, Ryan Weber, Luke Voit, Willie Randolph, and Curtis Granderson.

Gary Sheffield amassed 9 All-Star awards in his career. He also bagged five Silver Slugger awards.

Sheffield started his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1988, and played till 1991. In 2004, Sheffield started his journey with the New York Yankees where he played for three seasons and got his final two All-Star selections.

He has also represented teams like San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and the New York Mets.

