Which players have played for both Cubs and Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 05

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 5 has been released, featuring the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets.

In today's grid, the Chicago Cubs appear in the first column, while the New York Mets feature in the second row.

Baseball enthusiasts have shown great enthusiasm for the MLB Immaculate Grid, a game that has gained significant popularity. In this game, participants are presented with a 3x3 grid that features different team names or statistics in each row and column.

Players are granted nine opportunities to accurately complete each intersection in the grid. A new grid is presented daily, presenting a fresh challenge for players.

Many players have played for both teams over the years, with one of them being Robert Gsellman.

In the 2011 MLB draft, Gsellman was selected by the Mets in the 13th round. He earned the title of Sterling Organizational Pitcher of The Year after a remarkable season, going 13-7 and registering 2.89 ERA.

Gsellman recorded his first MLB hit in Sept. 2016. He started the 2017 season as a Mets starter, went 8-7 with a 5.19 ERA.

Transitioning to the bullpen in 2018, he ended with a 6-3 record, 4.28 ERA and 13 saves. In 2019, a lat injury ended his season with a 4.66 ERA. On Nov. 30, 2021, he became a free agent after the Mets non-tendered him.

Gsellman signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs on Mar. 17, 2022. After performing well in Triple-A, he joined the active roster on May 3.

In eight appearances, he recorded a 4.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 15.1 innings. However, he was designated for assignment on May 30 and released on July 13.

Hence, Robert Gsellman is one of the recent players to have played for both the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets and is a correct answer.

Other correct responses include Johneshwy Fargas, Bill Connors, Sammy Drake, Ed Lynch and Kevin Roberson.

Other MLB players who have played for both Chicago Cubs and New York Mets

Another player who recently played for both teams is Johneshwy Fargas.

Fargas signed with the New York Mets on Jan. 9, 2020. He hit for the cycle during spring training and made his MLB debut on May 17, 2021. After suffering a shoulder sprain, he was designated for assignment on Jul. 19.

He then joined the Chicago Cubs on Jul. 23, playing 13 games before being designated for assignment again. Fargas returned to the Mets on Mar. 5, 2022, but was released on August 15 after playing 76 games across Double-A and Triple-A.

