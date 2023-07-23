Which players have played for both Cubs and Nationals in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 23, 2023 13:35 GMT
Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for both the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, which means that players will need to find players who have been on both. This is easier said than done most often.

Fortunately, there are plenty of examples for this query. The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals have long histories, so there are plenty of players to choose from for the MLB Immaculate Grid today.

MLB Immaculate Grid: Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals

Moises Alou may be the most famous player to have donned the Chicago Cubs blue and the Washington Nationals (or Expos) red. Starlin Castro is a good modern answer as well.

youtube-cover

Andre Dawson, the 1987 NL MVP, also fits the criteria. Mark Grudzielanik and Vance Law are also popular answers. Those won't help the rarity score, but these might:

  • Alex Avila
  • Emilio Bonifacio
  • Marlon Byrd
  • Delino DeShields
  • Terry Francona
  • Chad Gaudin
  • Yan Gomes
  • Scott Hairston
  • Edwin Jackson
  • Brandon Kintzler
  • Jon Lester
  • Ted Lilly
  • Jonathan Lucroy
  • Daniel Murphy
  • Kyle Schwarber
  • Alfonso Soriano
Kyle Schwarber played for the Cubs and Nationals
Kyle Schwarber played for the Cubs and Nationals

These players might not come to mind first when trying to answer this prompt, which makes them a good shot to lower the rarity score and give you an impressive grid performance today.

