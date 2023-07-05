Which players have played for both Cubs and Orioles in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 5th grid involves a cross between the Chicago Cubs and the Baltimore Orioles.

Both the Orioles and the Cubs have been founding members of their respective leagues. The O's were one of the eight founding members of the American League in 1901 whereas the Cubs, then known as the White Stockings, were influential in forming the National League in 1876.

Therefore since both clubs' inception, plenty of players have donned both team jerseys. One of the most recent players to do it was Trey Mancini. The "Boomer" started his career with the O's in 2016. By the end of his spell, he became one of the lineup leaders. He also won the AL Comeback of the Year award in 2021.

Last season he was traded to the Houston Astros, with whom he won the World Series. Currently, Mancini plays for the Chicago Cubs after he signed a two-year contract with the club in January.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has struck a chord among fans who have praised the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests, each answer needs to be immaculate, leaving no room for error because of the grid system. Every day, the game refreshes and a new grid is unveiled to fans.

Other players who have played for both Orioles and Cubs

Looking at history, some others who have plied their trade in Baltimore and Chicago include, Corey Patterson. The former outfielder started his career with the Cubs after being selected in the third round of the 1998 Draft. He moved to the Orioles after a six-year spell in Chicago.

Batting legend Derrek Lee also spent a year with O's after a successful seven-year spell with the Cubs.

