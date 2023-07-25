Which players have played for both Guardians and Brewers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 25

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 25 features the Cleveland Guardians in the first column and the Milwaukee Brewers in the second row. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Marquis Grissom. In his 17 seasons long Major League career, Grissom has served as a center fielder for various teams like the Montreal Expos, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants. His MLB career lasted from 1989 to 2005.

He has amassed two All-Star awards and four Gold Glove Awards. Twice he led his league in stolen bases and even played in three consecutive World Series. He was the ALCS MVP in 1997.

During his first season with the Braves, the team won the World Series with his contribution.

The Braves traded Grissom to the Cleveland Guardians (then: Cleveland Indians). Grissom helped the team reach World Series, but they ultimately lost to the Florida Marlins in seven games.

Grissom’s performance in that postseason was commendable. He won the ALCS MVP award and completed a 15-game World Series consecutive game-hitting streak spanning across three World Series. It was the second longest of all time next to Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are CC Sabathia, Max Alvis, Joe Azcue, Julio Franco, Jody Gerut, and Rick Manning.

CC Sabathia’s MLB career spanned 19 seasons. During that time, he served as a pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Sabathia made his debut in the Major League with the Cleveland Indians in 2001. He was placed second in the 2001 AL Rookie of the Year voting after 2001 AL MVP Ichiro Suzuki. He won the 2007 Cy Young award with the Indians, with whom he spent seven and a half seasons.

Sabathia was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played the second half of 2008. He helped the Brewers reach their first playoffs for the first time in 26 years. Sabathia won a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009.

During his career, Sabathia amassed the All-Star awards six times and bagged the Warren Spahn Award three times in a row.

