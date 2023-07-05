Which players have played for both Guardians and Mets in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 5

In the July 5th puzzle of the MLB Immaculate Grid, participants need to identify players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians (in the second column) and the New York Mets (in the second row) to solve the cross-section.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has gained popularity among fans for its unique incorporation of statistics. In this game, participants must accurately fill a 3x3 grid with team names and statistics.

Precision is crucial, as the grid demands immaculate answers without any mistakes. The game presents a new grid daily, providing a fresh challenge for fans to tackle.

Many players have played for both of these teams over the years, one of them being Francisco Lindor.

Selected as the No. 8 pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, Lindor joined the Cleveland Guardians where he played from 2015 to 2020. He displayed an impressive batting average of over .300 in his first two seasons and showcased exceptional defensive skills.

In 2016, he became the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win both an All-Star selection and a Gold Glove Award. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2017. Furthermore, Lindor finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 and was named to the 2017 All-WBC Team.

On January 7, 2021, he was traded to the New York Mets, where he currently plays.

Other MLB players who have played both for the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets

Other players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets are Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario, Steve Springer, Carlos Carrasco and Phil Hennigan.

One more recent player to have played for both franchises is Andres Gimenez.

Giménez signed with the Mets in 2015 and progressed through the minor leagues. He made his major league debut in 2020 and had a solid rookie season, receiving a vote in the Rookie of the Year voting. He showcased impressive speed as a shortstop.

In a notable trade, Giménez joined the Guardians in 2021. After a slow start, he had a breakout season in 2022, earning a Gold Glove Award and All-MLB Team selection.

Giménez represented Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic and signed a long-term contract with the Guardians in 2023. However, he made headlines when one of his throws hit an umpire, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

