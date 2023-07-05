Which players have played for both Guardians and Orioles in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 5th puzzle involves the Cleveland Guardians in the second column and the Baltimore Orioles. Fans have to guess the names of players who have donned both jerseys to answer the cross-section.

Both the Guardians and the Cubs have been founding members of their respective leagues. The Guardians were one of the eight members of the American League when it declared itself as a major league in 1901. Whereas the Cubs, then known as the White Stockings, were influential in forming the National League in 1876.

With such a long history, plenty of players have played for both clubs. Former batting legend and Hall of Famer Jim Thome started his career in Cleveland and ended it in Baltimore. He was a 3x All-Star with the Guardians. After an 11-year spell with the franchise, he played elsewhere before finally retiring with the O's in 2012.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a major hit among fans who have taken to the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests each answer needs to be immaculate, leaving no room for error because of the grid system. Every day, the game refreshes and a new grid is unveiled to fans.

Other players who have played for both the Guardians and the Orioles

One of the most recent players to have played for both franchises is pitcher Logan Allen. After three years with the Guardians, he was claimed off waivers last year by the Orioles.

However, his stay there wasn't long enough as he signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies at the start of this season.

Another batting legend Albert Belle has the distinction of starting his career in Cleveland and retiring with the Orioles. Belle was a 4x All-Star and 4x Silver Slugger award during his time with the Guardians.

